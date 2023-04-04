IBBENBÜREN, GERMANY — The Crespel & Deiters Group, a producer of wheat starches and proteins, has entered the US market with its newly founded subsidiary, Crespel & Deiters Food USA LP.

Based out of Chicago, the subsidiary will bring Crespel & Deiters’ functional ingredients, such as texturizers and binders, to plant-based product manufacturers across North America. The company also has installed local storage capacities to reduce delivery times for its wheat-based solutions.

“By specializing in wheat, we have built up a wealth of experience with time,” said Philipp Deiters, member of the Crespel & Deiters board. “Our company’s mission is to maximize the use of this renewable raw material to create innovative solutions. This allows our customers to achieve more with less, all with the purpose of cooperating to conserve our planet’s resources.”

The market entry comes just two months after Crespel & Deiters

of Extruded Cereal Products BV, a producer of extrudates for applications in cereals, sports nutrition and meat alternatives, f0llowing its 2020 acquisition.