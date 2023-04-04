BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is launching two cereals in partnership with video game Minecraft and children’s show ZAG Heroes Miraculous.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal is the second partnership between the game and the cereal company, building off Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger’s previously established entry into the Minecraft world with a different limited-edition cereal. Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal features classic Frosted Flakes with the addition of cube-shaped, green marshmallow bits to emulate the visuals of the Minecraft game.

“There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again — this time with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes,” said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Co. “Many Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes fans are gamers, and Tony made his streaming debut last summer, which is why we’re so excited to introduce another flavorful gaming-inspired experience with this new Minecraft collaboration.”

Consumers can purchase the Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal at retailers nationwide for a limited time at the suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-oz box and $6.49 for a 13.5-oz box.

Kellogg’s partnership with ZAG Heroes Miraculous features a strawberry macaron-flavored cereal in pink and purple round puffs, blended with marshmallow bits. Kellogg’s Miraculous Cereal features the show’s main characters, “Ladybug and Cat Noir” on the box front.

“Both Kellogg’s cereal and Miraculous have incredibly devoted fan bases,” Ms. Newman said. “We’re calling on all fans of Miraculous to don their super-suits and kickstart the day with this new Parisian-inspired cereal celebrating the many adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir.”

Kellogg’s Miraculous Cereal will be available for a limited time and can be purchased at retailers nationwide at the suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-oz box and $6.49 for a 13.5-oz box.