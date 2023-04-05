MINNEAPOLIS — Fortune has recognized General Mills, Inc. as one of its “America’s Most Innovative Companies.” The multinational food manufacturer ranks No. 1 in its industry and No. 79 overall, according to Fortune. General Mills is one of more than 15,000 companies that Fortune and market research and data company Statista has reviewed and one of 300 US-based companies to be recognized on the list.

“Fostering a culture of relentless innovation is essential to General Mills’ Accelerate strategy and our purpose to make food the world loves,” said Jodi Benson, chief innovation, technology and quality officer at General Mills. “A hallmark of our 156-year history is our commitment to creating remarkable experiences that solve problems and deliver joy for consumers. We’re proud of our team of leading innovators and their tireless drive to create the future of food together.”

Shortly after the announcement, General Mills revealed its latest environmental innovation initiatives across all its brands as part of the company’s commitment to advance regenerative agriculture. One such initiative is Grow for Good, which helps consumers learn about and support the farmer-led regenerative agriculture movement. General Mills also said it has formed strategic partnerships with the likes of American Farmland Trust and Rodale Institute to advance regenerative agriculture techniques across key regions in California and the Northern Great Plains. Through these partnerships, the food manufacturer will deliver grants to women-owned or operated farms in California’s San Joaquin valley and implement monitoring practices to track improvements in soil health on participating farms. According to General Mills, the initiatives and partnerships will move General Mills closer toward ones million acres of regenerative agricultural farmland by 2030.

“As a global food company rooted in agriculture, we’re dependent on natural resources, like organic wheat for our Annie’s macaroni and cheese and almonds for our Lärabar products, among others,” said Jon Nudi, group president of North America Retail at General Mills. “We’re focused on regenerating our planet and protecting the food supply for future generations. By partnering with organizations like Rodale Institute and American Farmland Trust, General Mills and its brands further our commitment to regenerative farming and standing for good.”

Other innovations that General Mills has introduced in the past year include miniature cereal shapes and plans to “humanize” its pet food brands.