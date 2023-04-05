ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The board of directors of Barry Callebaut has named Peter Feld as chief executive officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Peter F. Boone, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Mr. Feld most recently was CEO of Jacobs Holding AG, a global professional investment firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, since February. He was CEO of GfK from March 2017 to March 2022 and CEO of WMF Group from August 2013 to December 2016. Earlier he was president of Europe and North America at Beiersdorf. Mr. Feld also spent nearly six years at Johnson & Johnson in a variety of roles. He began his career in product supply at Procter & Gamble.

He is a former vice president of the German Brands Association, where he played a role in driving the topic of sustainable development for the industry.

Mr. Feld received a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen.

“We are delighted that Peter Feld, a seasoned leader with over 30 years’ experience at top global consumer goods and services companies, is joining Barry Callebaut,” said Patrick De Maeseneire, chairman of Barry Callebaut’s board of directors. “His track record with international brands is exceptional. In addition, he has many years of experience in the food industry. This unique combination makes him the ideal person to further develop Barry Callebaut successfully with a focus on sustainable growth.”

Mr. Boone had been CEO since September 2021, having earlier worked as president of Americas. He joined Barry Callebaut as chief innovation officer in 2012. He gained additional responsibility for quality assurance in June 2013 and for sustainability in November 2015. He was credited with building Barry Callebaut’s specialty and decorations business in North America through the acquisition of the ingredients division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolate.

“I would like to thank Peter Boone for his more than 10 years of service to Barry Callebaut,” Mr. De Maeseneire said. “As a next step, he has decided to set up life closer to home to be able to spend more time with his family. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”