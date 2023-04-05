BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg is expanding its Eggo lineup with three new flavors: Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go waffles, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana waffles and Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast waffles.

Last year, Kellogg introduced its first Eggo Grab & Go waffles. Now, the company is expanding the line with a vanilla bean variety. According to Kellogg, the Liege-style waffles are Belgian-inspired and feature a golden brioche dough baked through with bits of pearl sugar, butter and vanilla flavoring.

Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast waffles are “crisp, fluffy” mini waffles that contain strawberry and blueberry flavoring.

Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana waffles are “golden and fluffy” waffles made with banana flavor and chocolatey chips.

“We know finding a quick and easy breakfast option the whole family will love on hectic mornings is hard,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director with Eggo. “Our fresh new flavors offer the perfect waffle for every occasion — from a festive spring brunch to an on-the-go breakfast — helping parents L’Eggo of breakfast stress. Because with a new flavor for everyone, Eggo is the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right in the morning.”

The Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana waffles and Berry Blast Mini Toast waffles have a suggested retail price of $3.59 while the Vanilla Bean Grab & Go waffles are available for $5.99.