PURCHASE, NY. — Pearl Milling Co., a PepsiCo, Inc. brand, has added two products to its pancake and waffle mix lineup: Protein Buttermilk Complete pancake and waffle mix and Apple Cinnamon Flavor Complete pancake and waffle mix.

The Buttermilk Complete Protein pancake and waffle mix contains 15 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. It has no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors and is available at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 20-oz pouch.

The Apple Cinnamon Flavor Complete pancake and waffle mix combines apple and cinnamon flavors in an artificial flavor free mix. It is available at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 24-oz box.