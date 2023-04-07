MUSKEGO, WIS. — Sweet potato chip snack company Jackson’s has expanded its sales and marketing team with three new hires.

Andy Malloy has been named president of sales and marketing, where he will be responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing team as well as the sales and marketing agencies that partner with the Jackson’s brand. Mr. Malloy has more than 20 years of high-level sales leadership in the consumer packaged goods space, most recently as chief executive officer at Picnik. Prior to Picnik he was CEO of Hail Merry LLC, and earlier he was vice president of commercial sales at NatureBox, vice president of sales at Bare Snacks and vice president of sales at Materne North America — GoGo squeeZ. He also spent more than nine years at PepsiCo in a variety of positions within the company’s Frito-Lay unit.

Dan Wilfand has joined Jackson’s as director of natural channel sales. In his new role he will manage Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market relationships and oversee all natural and specialty retailers nationally. Mr. Wilfand most recently was director of Western regional sales at SpudLove Snacks. He earlier was a national account manager at Bragg Live Food Products, LLC. He also has worked as a field sales merchandiser at Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence and field sales merchandiser at Earth Friendly Products.

Todd Tolis has joined Jackson’s as director of alternative channel sales, where he will manage relationships in a wide range of areas, including convenience stores, the travel sector and military communities. He has more than 15 years of sales and distribution expertise in the natural, mainstream and foodservice segments, most recently as director of sales at Field Trip, a branded leader in the “better-for-you” meat snack segment. Prior to Field Trip he was national sales manager at Made in Nature. He also has held sales positions at Mariani Packing Co., Old World Industries and Michael Angelo’s Gourmet Foods.

“We’re pleased to bring this team together, led by Andy, during a critical time of opportunity for Jackson’s,” said James Marino, chief executive officer of Jackson’s. “Each has a proven track record of driving growth and awareness while ensuring we remain true to what the brand stands for — a premium, healthy oil snack company that doesn’t compromise on quality and values.”