LOS ANGELES — Luxury cookie brand Last Crumb is debuting its first gluten-free cookie collection. The gluten-free line, like the brand’s typical non gluten-free options, will be available via special online “drops” throughout April for consumers who sign up on the brand website. Each $160 box of 12 oversized cookies includes three each of I Lava You (chocolate lava), Birthday Boohoo (birthday cake), Thicc Boy (peanut butter) and Grandma’s Last Stand (chocolate chip).

“Our Last Crumb community was top of mind when creating the gluten-free collection,” said Alana Arnold, co-founder of Last Crumb. “We knew there was a need for a gluten free cookie that tasted just as good as the real thing and the results have truly surpassed our own expectations. We can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

The gluten-free cookies are made with Original Sunshine flour, a gluten-free flour comprised of non-GMO, unbleached wheat starch. According to Original Sunshine, “under the FDA’s gluten-free labeling rule wheat starch is allowed in gluten-free foods as long as the final product contains less than 20 ppm of gluten,” which the brand achieves through a multi-step water rinsing system. While the flour meets gluten-free regulations, it is not suitable for people with a wheat allergy.

Last Crumb’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) business model utilizes memberships and limited-time offerings to emphasize exclusivity and provide the brand with the flexibility to focus solely on small-batch cookie drops. Last July, the company closed a $3 million funding seed round to support sales and marketing efforts. As an exclusively e-commerce business, Last Crumb’s carefully curated, edgy social media channels utilize current trends to increase brand awareness and overall desirability.

The gluten-free cookie boxes are scheduled to drop every Wednesday for the remainder of April.