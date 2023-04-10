HORSHAM, PA. — Sara Lee, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo USA, is launching a “Bun Voyage” sweepstakes to celebrate the brand’s Artesano Bakery Brioche Buns. Consumers 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes on the Artesano bun website from April 10 through May 10 and the winner will receive a trip to Paris.

Throughout April and May, the company will host pop-up events in New York City, New Orleans and Santa Monica to celebrate the Bun Voyage sweepstakes. These popups will feature French-themed decorations, food carts serving snacks made with Artesano Brioche Buns and exclusive swag bags for three fans at each of the three events.

“Since launching Artesano Brioche Buns last year, we’ve been thrilled by the consumer response to the effortless way it brings a taste of gourmet to even the simplest, everyday meals,” said Ana Melo, Artesano brand manager. “Delivering an elevated taste experience with every bite, Artesano brings the rich, buttery flavors of a French bistro straight to your home, restaurant style. We know our pop-up events and Bun Voyage sweepstakes will provide even more inspiration and fun this spring, as consumers look to elevate breakfast, lunch and dinner staples.”

Sara Lee Artesano bread is available in original, golden wheat, brioche and multigrain flavors at retailers nationwide.