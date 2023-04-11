BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has revealed that it is “on track” to meeting its 2025 goals for equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), which were set as part of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy Better Days Promise.

Kellogg said it experienced an increase in representation of women and people of color in all employee categories between 2021 and 2022. As of the end of 2022, women filled 45.7% of all manager roles and above across the globe, a 1.3% increase from the previous year, while people of color filled 22.7% of all manager roles and above in the United States, a 0.5% increase from the previous year.

“One of the ways we are achieving our Kellogg’s Better Days Promise is by ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion in our own workforce,” said Samantha Thomas-Berry, chief diversity officer at Kellogg. “We are happy about our progress in 2022 and, while we know there’s still work to be done, we’re confident that we will achieve our goal of more balanced representation in our leadership.”

Kellogg’s initial aspirational goals include gender 50/50 parity at the global management level by the end of 2025 and 25% people of color at the management level in the United States by the end of 2025.