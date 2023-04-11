VAUGHAN, ONT. — Branching out from its seed and granola based offerings, better-for-you snack brand SeedWise is launching a line of soft baked cookies.

The cookies are formulated with seed flour, creating a gluten-free, low-sugar snack with 1 gram of net carbs and 4 grams of protein per serving. SeedWise’s cookies are launching in flavors like chocolate chip, birthday cake and double chocolate.

“To us, good is more than a word, it’s a mission,” said Laura Morgan, director of marketing at SeedWise. “A good-tasting snack, made with good-for-you ingredients, baked by good-intentioned people.”

SeedWise’s products are launching exclusively available online through Amazon. The cookies mark the company’s first product launch since making their

in September of last year.