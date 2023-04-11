HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has partnered with food development and marketing company Sorrisa Group Inc. to introduce a line of ice cream novelties inspired by the baking company’s Entenmann’s brand.

Beginning this month, the companies will offer six ice cream sandwich flavors inspired by Entenmann’s baked foods, including: brownie cookie salted caramel; chocolate chip cookie; chocolate chip and brownie cookie; chocolatey glazed cookie donut chocolate; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel; and glazed cookie donut.

“At Entenmann’s, we’re always looking for ways to transform our iconic products into exciting and innovative formats for our consumers,” said Alicia Rosas, vice president of innovation at BBU. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Sorrisa Group to bring this crave-worthy ice cream sandwich line to life and know our fans will love them as much as we do.”

The ice cream sandwiches will be available at Walmart stores across the United States.

“We are so excited about these new products,” said Jodi Bogdanoff, senior vice president of licensing at Brand Central LLC, a global brand consultancy. “The idea of an ice cream sandwich is a perfect fit for the Entenmann’s brand. The combination of the Sorrisa Group’s expertise and Entenmann’s iconic standing within the baked goods and treats category has led to a product that we know consumers will love.”

The Sorrisa Group said it is “very excited” to enter the licensing arrangement and partner with Entenmann’s.

“Our mission at Sorrisa Group is to leverage our expertise in novelty frozen treats to develop and deliver never-seen-before food products to consumers,” said Sam Jaafar of Sorrisa Group Inc. “We are excited to help the iconic Entenmann’s brand bring its iconic flavors to life in a unique format that can be enjoyed on any occasion.”