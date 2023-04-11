YORKTON, SASK. — Louis Dreyfus Co. (LDC) said it will expand its canola processing complex in Yorkton.

Construction of an additional canola crushing line is expected to start later this year and will more than double the facility’s crush capacity to more than 2 million tonnes per year.

“This investment supports the group’s strategic growth plans by reinforcing core merchandizing activities, in this case with additional capacity to originate and process Canadian canola seeds to provide nourishment for people and livestock,” said Michael Gelchie, chief executive officer of LDC. “It also positions LDC as a strategic feedstock provider to renewable energy producers and accelerates our contribution to a global energy transition that we are excited to be a part of.”

LDC has operated the facility, which employs about 120 people, since 2009. It produces food grade canola oil and feed meal.

The facility is located in Canada’s most productive agricultural zone, where canola is the dominant crop. It benefits from dual rail and good road infrastructure, LDC said.

The expansion will create further operational synergies and enhance canola seed sourcing capabilities, the company said.

“This project reflects our long-term commitment to North America as a key market for LDC, both in terms of origination and distribution, and is expected to contribute to continued local economic development,” said Brian Conn, LDC’s country manager for Canada.