CHICAGO — Benford Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, has acquired Legacy Bakehouse, LLC in partnership with Peter Sardina, president of Legacy Bakehouse, who will continue to lead the company.

Legacy Bakehouse, Waukesha, Wis., develops and manufactures baked snack ingredients such as bagel chips, rye chips and pita chips for consumer packaged goods companies and retail customers. The ingredients may be used in snack mixes, standalone products, trail mixes or snack blends, according to the company. Founded in 1917, Legacy manufactures and owns the branded Pinahs rye chips and snack mixes.

Benford Capital Partners and Legacy plan to invest in operational capacity and sales capabilities. Benford Capital Partners will pursue add-on acquisitions of other snack component developers and manufacturers.

“Legacy Bakehouse is a great company with a rich history and successful track record,” said Ben Riefe, managing director for Benford Capital Partners. “Peter Sardina and the Legacy team have firmly established the company as a leader in baked snack components, and we look forward to executing our value creation plan together.”