Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — Bakers are tapping into new and innovative spaces as consumers are eager to explore the ever-growing markets of the baking industry. In this season of Since Sliced Bread, Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, speaks to bakers who are breaking ground in new categories. In season 14, listeners will learn all about the challenges with formulating CBD, added protein, upcycled ingredients and more. The new season will premier April 26.

“We see some incredible innovation in the bakery space, but some of the most interesting new products are meeting some niche demands,” Ms. Atchley said. “We wanted to highlight some brave bakers who were willing to do the hard work of going where no one has gone before and learn from their stories.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It also may be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

