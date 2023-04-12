LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has introduced a plant-based brioche bun. The company said the brioche bun is made with “alternative ingredients” to give it the same flavor and texture as its predecessor. The bun is distributed frozen, ready to thaw and serve with a five day shelf life.

“Many foodservice operators have streamlined or simplified their menus over the past few years, and the new La Brea Bakery Brioche Bun meets multiple consumer demands, including gourmet offerings and health halos,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. “We are committed to providing our operator customers with an expansive and flexible assortment of elevated artisan breads to satisfy their patrons, meet current trends, and support increased profitability.”

According to La Brea Bakery, 21% of Gen Z consumers routinely integrate plant-based foods and beverages into their meals compared to two years ago while 54% of consumers believe plant-based food products are “slightly or much healthier.”

“La Brea Bakery’s research and development expertise and capabilities enable us to deliver operational solutions like this plant-based brioche bun, while never compromising taste and our artisan promise,” said Chris Prociv, chief commercial officer of retail at Aspire Bakeries (parent company of La Brea Bakery). “We also partner with foodservice and restaurant operators to provide customized solutions that meet their specific needs and build their competitive advantage.”

The brioche bun joins La Brea Bakery’s lineup of mostly plant-based bread and is currently available to foodservice and restaurant operators nationwide.