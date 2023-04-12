CHICAGO – Barry Callebaut has expanded its ruby chocolate line by introducing the ruby baking chocolate chip to its North American portfolio. Ruby chocolate now may be used in baked foods and snacks, joining other applications like confectionery items and ice cream.

“Ruby chocolate continues to set Barry Callebaut apart as a leading innovator in the confectionery industry,” said Steve Woolley, Barry Callebaut’s president and chief executive officer for the Americas. “We are excited to enter the baking and snack segments with our North American rollout of the ruby chocolate chip and continue expanding our intense indulgence portfolio to bring unique and unprecedented products to our customers.”

Ruby chocolate made its debut in 2017. The bean, in combination with processing, unlocks the color and flavor naturally present in ruby. Thus, no color or flavor needs to be added. Ruby cocoa beans are 100% sustainably sourced and are Cocoa Horizons certified.