VANCOUVER, BC. — Organic chocolate brand Chocxo has launched its Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups in more than 150 Costco locations in the United States.

The coconut cups, which initially launched in March, join the company’s existing line of dark chocolate treats, including covered almonds, keto snaps and almond and peanut butter cups. Chocxo’s cups are formulated with sustainably sourced cocoa beans, organic coconut and white chocolate to create a low-sugar, 80-calorie treat.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Costco to bring our new Dark Chocolate Coconut Cups to more consumers who desire a better-for-you chocolate option that delivers on indulgence and is made of simple, organic ingredients,” said Peter Higgins, president of Chocxo Chocolatier. “We are passionate chocolatiers on a mission to deliver great tasting chocolates that are better for you and the planet.”

The product is now available in 169 Costco locations in the Northeast, Texas and the greater Los Angeles area. Chocxo plans to expand its Costco distribution to the Southeast in May.