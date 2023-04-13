KANSAS CITY — Emerging brands are tapping into burgeoning demand for foods with functional benefits. Products ranging from baking mixes to breakfast cereal incorporate ingredients including herbs, botanicals, mushrooms and more, promising an array of perks such as mood support, improved digestion or energy.

The Food Entrepreneur Experience, a free, online event on April 19, will explore the functional foods movement. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the market opportunity, trending ingredients and tactical insights on product development. The program also will include conversations with the founders of four rising functional food brands, who will discuss the inspiration behind their products, their startup journeys and challenges they have encountered along the way.

Event speakers include:

Scott Dicker, market insights analyst at SPINS, a wellness-focused data company;

Sam Kressler, founder of Stir Innovation, a consumer packaged goods consulting firm;

Parker Olson, founder of FORIJ, granola formulated with functional mushrooms;

Priya Mulvihill, founder of You Again, pantry staples rooted in ancient Indian nutrition;

Ilene Chen, founder of Power Up Foods, cookies and brownies caffeinated with green tea extract; and

Mathew Thalakotur, founder of Mighty Gum, chewing gum boosted with beneficial botanicals.

The 90-minute program is presented by Food Entrepreneur and hosted by Monica Watrous, managing editor of Food Business News. A recording will be available to view on demand following the live presentation.

Register and learn more at foodentrepreneurexperience.com.