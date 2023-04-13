WASHINGTON — Three executives have been elected to the American Bakers Association board of directors. A. Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer for Flowers Foods, Inc., joined the executive committee as member-at-large. Campbell Williams, co-CEO for BCW Food Products, joined the board as AIB chair, and Bill Gross, executive vice president for PPC Flexible Packaging, joined the board as ATBI president.

Mr. McMullian, who became Flowers CEO in 2019, has led initiatives to standardize and centralize corporate processes at Flowers with a focus on organizational realignment, indirect spend and supply chain optimization. Mr. Williams, the fourth generation to be involved in the family business at BCW Food Products, serves on the boards of AIB International and Southwest Allied Trades. Mr. Gross has more than 30 years of experience in the food packaging industry, including 20 years in the baking industry.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ryals McMullian to the ABA executive committee and Campbell Williams and Bill Gross to the board of directors,” said Eric Dell, president and CEO for the ABA. “Ryals, Campbell and Bill’s executive-level leadership and deep industry knowledge will serve to further strengthen and propel ABA forward. 2023 is an exciting year of growth and strategic planning for ABA. With the strong leadership of the board of directors, ABA is well positioned to take its value proposition to the next level for both our members and the industry.”

The ABA also recognized outgoing board members Brad Alexander, retired chief operating officer for Flowers Foods; Jo Anne Williams, president of JAG Portfolio Services; and Dean Modglin, vice president of sales for Lesaffre North America.