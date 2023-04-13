CHICAGO — Alpha Baking Co., Inc. will hold a “Name a Bread Truck” contest, asking customers to submit the most creative names for three of the company’s bread trucks.

According to Alpha Baking, a panel of company employees will pick the three winning entries that will be featured on designated Alpha Baking delivery trucks. Winners also will receive a year’s worth of Alpha Baking Co. bread products, tickets to a major league baseball game in Chicago or Milwaukee, and “a lifetime of bragging rights.”

“Our S. Rosen’s and Natural Ovens trucks can be seen delivering fresh bread, buns, and rolls to stores and restaurants every morning,” said Stephanie Powell, director of marketing for Alpha Baking. “We like to think they’re as much a part of the communities we serve as the local park or firehouse, and we love the idea of getting the community involved and having them name three of the trucks in our fleet.”

The contest is open to residents of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, who will be able to submit their entries on Alpha Baking’s website from April 12 through May 31. The winners will be announced on July 1.