BUFFALO, NY. — Four executives from Rich Products have been named to notable board positions across several food industry and foodservice organizations.

Kevin Spratt, president of the US/Canada region, has joined the board of directors of the National Restaurant Association, the largest foodservice trade association in the world and a longtime partner of Rich’s. Mr. Spratt has been with Rich’s for the past 22 years and currently oversees the company’s go-to-market strategy for its US and Canada business.

Mary Kiener, senior vice president of global supply chain, planning and logistics, recently was appointed to the board of directors of the Women’s Foodservice Forum, of which Rich’s has been a partner for more than three decades. In her new board role she will work with leaders across the food industry to expand avenues for women to grow their leadership skills. Ms. Kiener has been with Rich’s for 30 years.

Lauren Lopez, senior vice president of foodservice, has joined the board of directors of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association, where she will help shape the strategies and initiatives required to advance the food-away-from-home industry. Ms. Lopez has been with Rich’s for 18 years.

Marie-Claude Laprade, vice president of strategy and customer marketing, has joined the board of directors of Niagara University’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence. Ms. Laprade will work with the board to further the goals of the Center by overseeing the bachelor of science food marketing degree program and enhancing student learning and access to career opportunities across the food industry. Ms. Laprade has been with Rich’s for 21 years and leads the company’s customer marketing teams, driving demand for Rich’s Foodservice, f’real and In-Store Bakery businesses.

“We’re relentlessly committed to keeping our finger on the pulse of the food industry, driving the future of food and ultimately creating greater value for our customers,” said Richard Ferranti, chief executive officer of Rich Products. “That comes from what we do both inside and outside the walls of Rich’s. Our senior leaders bring diverse views, perspectives and expertise to the table through their collective board service, collaborating with other influencers across the food business landscape. I’m confident they’ll each make a unique impact on these critical food industry organizations, while giving back to the industry we serve.”