American Key Food Products (AKFP) expanded its tapioca product line by launching native waxy tapioca starch, a gluten-free, non-GMO ingredient high in amylopectin. Sourced from AKFP’s Asian production partner, the starch has functionalities that make it an effective stabilizer, thickener and emulsifier, according to the company.

“Our native waxy tapioca starch contains a high level of amylopectin, which serves to retain water during the freeze-thaw cycle of frozen food products,” said Carter Foss, technical sales director for AKFP. “This starch acts as a great stabilizer and all-purpose thickener for those products that undergo large temperature changes during processing.”

Native waxy tapioca starch creates viscous pastes with elastic texture in frozen foods such as noodles and dim sum as well as transparent fruit fillings, according to AKFP. It also provides emulsifying functionality as well as improvements to mouthfeel. Its applications include baked foods such as cheese bread and products requiring improved shelf life.

