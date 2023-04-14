WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 4¢ per lb in March, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 0.8¢-per-lb increase in February. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 3.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 193.6¢, up 4¢ per lb from February and up 32.9¢ from March 2022.

At 253.3¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 3.3¢ from February and up 41.2¢ per lb from March 2022.

The national average price of family flour in March was 54.6¢, down 0.4¢ from February but up 9.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in March was 146.5¢ per lb, down 2.1¢ from February but up 28.3¢ from March 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 523.4¢ per lb, up 5.7¢ per lb from February and up 108.7¢ from March 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in March was 98.2¢, up 2.3¢ from February and up 11.1¢ from March 2022.