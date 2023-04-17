Dale F. Morrison.

Source: IFFNAPLES, FLA. — Dale F. Morrison, former president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup Co. and McCain Foods Ltd., died April 8 in Naples, Fla. He was 74 years old.

Mr. Morrison began his career in the food industry at General Foods, Inc., where he worked for 10 years in sales and marketing positions. Mr. Morrison would later join PepsiCo, Inc. as general manager of its United States, Canada and United Kingdom regions. He was eventually named president of the company’s Frito-Lay North Division and Hostess Frito-Lay Canada.

In 1995, Mr. Morrison joined the Campbell Soup Co. as president of its Pepperidge Farm division. According to the company, Mr. Morrison significantly drove sales for several of the company’s most popular brands, including Goldfish crackers and Milano cookies. He would be named president of Campbell’s International Division in 1996, and was named president and CEO of Campbell Soup in 1997, a position he would hold until 2000.

After leaving Campbell Soup, Mr. Morrison was a partner in several investment firms, including Fenway Partners, TriPointe Capital Partners and Twin Ridge Capital Management. He was also an interim CEO at St. Louis-based Aurora Foods, Inc., a Fenway portfolio company that was sold to Pinnacle Foods Group.

In 2004, Mr. Morrison became the president and CEO of McCain Foods and held both positions for over seven years.

In February 2022, Mr. Morrison was named board chair of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) and held the position until April 2023, citing “health reasons” as his reason for retiring.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Dale’s passing,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO of IFF. “Dale served as a mentor to many of us here at IFF, and we all will be forever grateful for his years of leadership and immeasurable contributions. Over the last year, Dale played a pivotal role in helping develop IFF’s refreshed strategic plan, and together, we will honor his legacy by continuing to deliver on his vision. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Morrison received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota.