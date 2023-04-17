HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is acquiring two popcorn manufacturing plants in Bethlehem, Pa., and Whitestown, Ind., from Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Weaver Popcorn is a co-manufacturer of Hershey’s SkinnyPop brand of snacks. The acquisition is intended to allow Hershey to sustain the growth of SkinnyPop by strengthening its internal supply chain capabilities, according to the company.

“Hershey has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, stemming from a combination of successful strategy execution and an increase in more snacking occasions among consumers,” said Kristen Riggs, president of salty snacks for Hershey.

During Hershey’s March 22 investor day, Ms. Riggs said there were numerous avenues for growth in salty snacks for Hershey, including convenience stores and dollar stores.

