The secret to great bread is its naturalness. The challenge facing modern baked goods is to produce them without industrial additives. With pre-dough systems, consumers can consciously enjoy tasty, natural baked products. Thanks to pre-dough technologies there are almost no limits to the potential culinary applications. In addition to variety and taste the use of pre-dough technologies also enable various forms of further processing as well as packaging and secure a longer shelf life of the baked goods.
12
Apr
2023