HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is bringing back its Entenmann’s Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins for a limited time. The bite-size snack cakes contain cocoa and rainbow sprinkles.

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins have no high-fructose corn syrup and are kosher certified. Each individual pouch of Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins contains 180 calories, and every box contains five individual pouches with four cake muffins in each pouch.

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins (then called Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes) were first introduced in January 2017.

“At Little Bites, we are committed to bringing families seasonal snacking innovations that will make each little moment, whether it be kids learning to tie their shoes or being tall enough to reach the top shelf, feel really big,” said Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. “We can’t wait to hear how Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins help our fans create celebrations any time of day.”

Little Bites Chocolate Party Cake Muffins will be available through July.

In addition to Chocolate Party Cakes and Golden Party Cakes, the Little Bites line includes banana, blueberry, brownie, chocolate chip, crumb cake and strawberry yogurt varieties.