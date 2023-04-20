CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is now accepting applications for its innovative accelerator program, CoLab Tech, which is designed to assist food industry startups that are developing solutions to address sustainability and food processing challenges. Selected companies will participate in a 12-week curriculum, beginning in fall of 2023. Applications and more information may be found at www.applycolabtech.com.

According to Mondelez, CoLab Tech is building off the success of the company’s SnackFutures’ Collab launched in 2021, which assisted mission-driven snack startups. Startups encouraged to apply for a spot at CoLab Tech should offer “disruptive solutions” and the potential to scale through the company’s chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks businesses in the following areas:

Sustainability — Technologies supporting regenerative agriculture, carbon reduction and efficient energy sources.

Innovative ingredients — Technologies supporting clean label innovation, improved nutrition and decreased carbon footprints.

Process — Technologies supporting enhanced automation, manufacturing flexibility and efficient heating and cooling systems.

“We are thrilled to expand the CoLab program with a special focus on the food technology space,” said Ian Noble, vice president, R&D - research, analytical and productivity. “The launch of CoLab Tech demonstrates Mondelez International’s commitment to more sustainable food and process technologies that push the boundaries of key technical challenges.”

CoLab Tech applicants must be based in the United States or European Union, have at least five employees and have reached a minimum viable product in their development process. In the 12-week curriculum, accepted applicants will receive one-on-one mentorship, in-person workshops and access to Mondelez staff and partners around the globe.