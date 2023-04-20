MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is launching a series of limited-time offerings and permanent portfolio additions this spring. The new products cover a range of categories, including cereals, granola and baked snacks.

For the string of LTO’s, the company is utilizing both internal and external partnerships to create unique flavor mashups. Partnering with Nestle confectionery brand Kit Kat, General Mills is debuting a chocolatey Kit Kat cereal. Tapping into media trends, the company also is partnering with Marvel Comics super hero Spider-Man with the introduction of the Spider-Verse Spiderberry cereal.

Utilizing brand presence, General Mills is combining flavors across product lines, debuting mashups such as Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pillsbury Lucky Charms soft baked cookies, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Golden Grahams soft baked oat bars, and Chex Mix double chocolate bars. Further expanding the Cinnamon Toast Crunch product line, the company is relaunching Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dunkaroos — a baked cookie snack with a cinnamon-flavored dunking sauce.

Playing with form and following the launch of Minis cereal last fall, General Mills is adding Lucky Charms Minis and Cocoa Puffs Minis to the line. Other cereal innovations include Tres Leches Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal and Chex Maple Brown Sugar Cereal. The company also will be adding Vanilla Spice Cheerios to its permanent portfolio.

Finally, General Mills’ low-sugar brand :ratio is adding keto-friendly Chocolate Almond Granola and keto-friendly Vanilla Almond Crunch Cereal to the brand’s offerings.