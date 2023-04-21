PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., will deploy more than 700 electric delivery vehicles in the United States by the end of 2023 in an effort to lower its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 7,052 tonnes, which is equal to 1,533 passenger cars being taken off the road, according to the company. The initiative comes shortly after PepsiCo introduced its first fleet of electric vehicles in Carrollton, Texas, which consists of 40 Ford eTransit trucks, to offset approximately 390 tonnes of annual GHG emissions.

“Our mission is to create more smiles and a brighter future with every bite,” said Steven Williams, chief executive officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. “As a collective of America’s most beloved brands, we have the unique opportunity to create a real impact by boldly innovating the way food is grown, made and shared.”

The launch of the fleet is part of the company’s PepsiCo Positive initiative, which is described as “a strategic end-to-end transformation to drive sustainable long-term value and competitive advantage.” According to PepsiCo, Frito-Lay already has instituted other sustainable business advancements as part of the initiative, including regenerative agriculture, packing innovation and water saving technology.