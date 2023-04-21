EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Co., a subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., said its Clif Kid snack bar is now officially Climate Neutral Certified, making it the first children’s snack bar brand to receive the honor.

According to Clif Bar, the Climate Neutral Certified designation is given to brands that look at their annual greenhouse gas emissions and create verified programs that not only offset remaining emissions but also provide various environmental and social benefits, making it the leading consumer label for climate neutrality.

“At Clif Bar, we’re inspired by the challenge of running a business that strives to help create a healthier, more sustainable world,” said Sarah Beaubien, senior director of impact and sustainability at Clif Bar. “This achievement for our Clif Kid brand further reinforces our commitment to climate action by working to address our greenhouse gas emissions both now and into the future. We are proud to feature Climate Neutral Certification on the Clif Kid packaging to help our consumers make informed choices for their kids and the planet.”

The news of the certification is part of Clif Kid’s commitment to sustainable business operations, which also includes partnering with the Climate Kids program to educate families on taking small but necessary steps to reducing their climate impact.