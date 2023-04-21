BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is launching a new series of limited-time Pringles offerings inspired by Mexican flavors.

Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras adds some spice with a blend of roasted habanero chili peppers, lime and salt, and Pringles Enchilada Adobada offers a mix of adobo, hot chili peppers and lime flavors. The products will be available from May 2023 through early 2024 exclusively in 7-Eleven stores.

“We are excited to give Pringles fans in the US a chance to try these flavors, which are proven performers in Mexico,” said Melissa Esshaki, senior manager of commercial strategy — small format at Kellogg. “Our goal is to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to our customers, and we believe these new Pringles varieties will deliver on that promise.”