ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. will add 132,000 square feet to its Michael Foods manufacturing and distribution facility in Norwalk, Iowa. The facility, which is currently 150,000 square feet, opened in 2019 and processes eggs and precooked egg products.

The project will begin in July and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Once it is finished the expansion is expected to create approximately 186 new jobs, Post said.

“We are excited our continued growth led us to seek expansion in Norwalk, where we are an employer of choice,” said Steve Schonhoff, senior vice president of integrated supply chain at Michael Foods.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from the city of Norwalk and the Iowa Economic Development Authority,” added Mark Westphal, president and chief executive officer of Michael Foods. “As the nation’s leader in valued-added egg products, this expansion will allow us to continue to meet our customers’ needs.”

Based in Hopkins, Minn., Michael Foods is the largest processor of value-added eggs in the United States. The company’s foodservice brands include Papetti’s and Simply Potatoes.