WASHINGTON — Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, has been named chief executive officer of the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a nonprofit educational organization that seeks to communicate science-based information about sustainable food systems.

Ms. Reinhardt Kapsak most recently was president and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation for the past five years. During her tenure at PBHF she led the organization’s efforts to increase fruit and vegetable consumption through research, thought leadership, public-private partnerships, value chain and influencer connectivity. Prior to PBHF, she held global lead and senior management positions at Monsanto Co. Earlier, she spent 12 years at IFIC as senior director of health and wellness.

“Wendy’s transformative and results-oriented leadership, coupled with her significant food and nutrition experience in various sectors, make her the ideal candidate to lead IFIC into the future,” said Russell Dyer, IFIC co-chair and chief communications officer at Mondelez International. “The board is thrilled to welcome Wendy and looks forward to the organization continuing its important work fostering an environment where science informs food decisions.”

Commenting on her new position, Ms. Reinhardt Kapsak said, “While there are many challenges facing the global food system today, I see many opportunities to drive meaningful change and foster innovative solutions that will ultimately benefit the health and well-being of consumers worldwide. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my professional roots and serve the dedicated IFIC staff, board of trustees, partners and stakeholder community as CEO. Together, we will advance the food systems dialogue through research and science-based communications, carrying forth the mission of this great organization and forging new paths.”