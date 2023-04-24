HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is expanding its Thomas’ brand bagel lineup with the launch of Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and Thomas’ Keto Bagel Thins Bagels.

BBU said the mini bagels are pre-sliced and contain no artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. The Everything seasoning features a blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds and garlic, BBU said. The Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels have a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 10-count bag.

Thomas’ Keto Bagel Thins also are pre-sliced and contain 2 net carbs and 80 calories per serving. Available in a plain variety, the Keto Bagel Thins have a suggested retail price of $7.49 for an 8-count package.

“As a leader in the breakfast category, it’s crucial for us to continue to innovate and bring new products to the market that meet the ever-changing tastes of our consumers,” said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas’. “We are thrilled to add Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and Thomas’ Keto Bagel Thins Bagels to our expanding product portfolio, giving consumers the delicious taste and quality, they’ve come to expect from Thomas’ Bagels with the portability and carb-conscious products they’re craving.”