THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. is bringing a touch of sweetness to its Wonder brand with the introduction of Wonder Hawaiian Buns.

The buns are available in a 15-oz package of 8 buns.

“Consumers are looking for options in the bun category with a sweeter flavor profile,” said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. “The formula we’ve created for our new Wonder Hawaiian Buns is truly the perfect tropical blend. It’s sweet, yet savory, and the build incorporates our classic Wonder soft texture that is still sturdy enough to pile on the ingredients.”

As part of the product launch, Flowers is sponsoring a Wonder Hawaiian BUNgalow Game, which allows gamers to battle it out in a virtual bun stacking contest. The game will be available on the Wonder Hawaiian Buns

from April 24-June 4, and any players who complete the game will be able to submit one entry per day for a chance to win a $100 gift card and a Wonder Hawaiian shirt. A total of 42 winners will be announced during the giveaway period.