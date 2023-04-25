THOMASVILLE, GA. — In addition to just announced Wonder Hawaiian Buns, Flowers Foods, Inc. has introduced new products under the Nature’s Own, the Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted and the Tastykake brands.

Flowers said its Nature’s Own Keto Net One Loaf “blends the perfect balance of softness and texture with one net carb per slice.” The company said the variety will meet the needs of households “with a keto-friendly focus,” allowing them to enjoy bread while keeping carbohydrate intake in check.

The product is the second with a keto focus introduced by Flowers in recent years. Under the Nature’s Own Life brand, Flowers has offered a Keto Friendly Honey Wheat variety with 40 calories per slice. The company marketed the latter products as “easy on the taste buds and waistlines alike.”

Under its Nature’s Own Perfectly Craft brand, Flowers is introducing Artisan Style Everything Buns. The company described the buns as a “savory counterpoint” to the company’s Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Buns. Flowers called its Everything Bun “soft but sturdy” with an “ideal blend of everything seasoning” that will match well with burgers and sandwiches.

Flowers said both new products follow the Nature’s Own tradition of no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives with no high-fructose corn syrup.

On the sweet side, Flowers is introducing new Tastykake Dipp’n Sticks, which the company calls a “twist on the traditional donut stick.”

“Pairing an iconic donut stick shape with two trendy flavors — lemon blueberry and chocolate — this playful snack is the perfect treat any time of day and sure to make consumers smile,” Flowers said.