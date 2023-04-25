MIAMI — Subway recently turned in its ninth consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, driven by its continued focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to the overall guest experience.

The restaurant chain’s global same-store sales increased 12.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Digital sales rose 11.4%.

In North America, same-store sales increased 11.7% in the first quarter, with the chain’s top 75% of locations posting a 17.9% increase and the top 50% of locations up 24.4%. Digital sales, meanwhile, surged 21.2% in the quarter.

“Our continued impressive performance demonstrates that our efforts to build a better Subway and win back the hearts and minds of sandwich lovers around the globe is working,” said John Chidsey, chief executive officer of Subway. “With strong sales momentum across our restaurants and a refreshed focus on strategic brand growth, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of the Subway brand.”

Subway pointed to digital sales as a key component of its success in recent years. Since the start of 2019, global digital sales have more than quadrupled, Subway said. In the United States, the restaurant chain’s efforts to incorporate digital promotions have led to a sharp bump in the number of customers using the Subway app, which in turn has helped the brand maintain a strong value proposition and increase profitability for many franchisees.

Subway earlier this month said it

, part of its efforts to accelerate its growth strategy in North America.