SEATTLE — The Krusteaz Co., which was known as Continental Mills, Inc. until late last year, is adding to its portfolio with the launch of a waffle mix and three new baking mixes.

The mixes include Krusteaz Churro Belgian Waffle Mix; Krusteaz Vanilla Pound Cake Mix; Krusteaz Gluten-Free Meyer Lemon Bar; Krusteaz Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin.

The mixes will be available this spring at select retailers for a suggested retail price of between $3.49 to $4.99.

“We like to say the Krusteaz brand is ‘by makers for makers,’ and we are sure these new products will continue to ignite moments of joy and possibility for families in their home kitchens,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of The Krusteaz Co. “Our products give consumers the confidence and power to bring any idea to life with quick and customizable mixes.”

A third-generation, family-owned business, The Krusteaz Co. makes Krusteaz brand pancake and waffle, baking and other mixes; Kretschmer wheat germ, Albers corn meal and grits; and Alpine cider mixes. Other products the company offers include WildRoots trail mixes and Buck Wild snacks.