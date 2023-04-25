PETALUMA, CALIF. — Paul Schiefer has been promoted to president of Amy’s Kitchen. In his role as president, Mr. Schiefer will be responsible for overseeing employee engagement, supply chain, sales and marketing, technology, and Amy’s Drive Thru. He will report to Andrew Berliner, chief executive officer, who will remain focused on the company’s financial portfolio, as well as culinary ideation and product development.

Mr. Schiefer has more than 16 years of experience at Amy’s Kitchen, most recently as interim president of Amy’s Drive Thru since January and vice president of impact and communications since April 2022. He also has worked at Amy’s as senior director of sustainability, senior director of business development, director of restaurant operations, director of international operations, manager of government affairs and industry, director of European operations, director of information services and corporate project manager.

In addition to Amy’s Kitchen, Mr. Schiefer co-founded and was CEO of Eatsense. He also has worked as a project manager for Agilysys and account manager for Govplace.

Amy’s Kitchen also said it has established a new board of directors to provide support and continuity for the brand. In addition to founders Andy and Rachel Berliner, the board includes: Andrew Woeber, former partner at Centerview Partners; Beth Springer, former executive vice president of Clorox Co.; and Michael Funk, founder of United Natural Foods, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong and experienced board to help guide us into the future,” Mr. Berliner said. “We are confident that our new leadership team and board will work together seamlessly to continue delivering on our mission and providing organic, plant-based meals that are accessible to all.”