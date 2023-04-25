CRANBURY, NJ. — Innophos, which offers leavening agents to the baking industry, has added Levair Select to its Levair baking portfolio. Levair Select, a non-aluminum-based alternative to traditional sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP), provides bakers with a calcium-based product to help create clean label items, according to the Cranbury-based company.

“We are excited to bring these new technology-based solutions to the bakery industry that build upon our well-known Levair brand and Innophos’ many years of baking experience,” said Sherry Duff, senior vice president of marketing and technology for Innophos. “Our recent additions to the Levair family of baking solutions demonstrate our commitment to solving the bakery industry’s biggest challenges.”