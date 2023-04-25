KANSAS CITY — For Tacombi, the secret for success has been around for centuries. It’s all about connecting American consumers to the true taste of Mexico. Following this simple mission, the producer of Vista Hermosa branded tortillas prompted the opening of a new 30,000-square-foot operation in Brooklyn, NY, to meet the burgeoning demand for its traditional flour and corn tortillas that contain four or five ingredients at the most.

“We do it the old-fashioned way,” noted Laura Merritt, president of Tacombi, in the April trends report in Baking & Snack magazine. “We’re trying to show that truly authentic Mexican food has the highest standards for ingredients and sourcing and is a premium product. That’s really our difference.”

Today’s successful tortilla producers are delving into the roots of classic Mexican cuisine to set them apart in this highly competitive market.

“There is nothing homogeneous about Mexican cuisine,” Ms. Merritt said. “If you go into any one of our restaurants, you’re able to experience dishes from around the country because our mission is ‘connecting you to Mexico.’”

Unlike the conventional Mexican restaurant chain food that many Americans grew up eating, the real deal involves regional flavors and specialty entrees from different parts of the country, noted Enrique Botello, senior marketing director, Olé Mexican Foods, the Norcross, Ga.-based producer of La Banderita Authentic Tortillas.

In Southern and Central Mexico, Mr. Botello pointed out, corn tortillas fuel the diet, although they can come in different sizes depending on the region. In Northern Mexico, flour tortillas predominate. Going authentic and exploring the vast depth of Mexican cuisine are fueling innovation in today’s tortilla category.