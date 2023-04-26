ORLANDO, FLA. —A panel of flour millers and wheat merchandisers on April 25 forecast soft red winter wheat production in the United States in 2023 at 404,923,000 bus, up 68,297,000 bus, or 20%, from 336,626,000 bus in 2022. The soft red winter wheat crop as projected would be the largest dating back to the 2014 crop year, when 454,531,000 bus were harvested, and the second largest since a recent production peak of 568,481,000 bus in 2013.

The panel, speaking at the 2023 spring conference of the North American Millers’ Association, indicated production would be up in the Central states, the Midwest, the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, which together more than offset a decline in the South and Southwest states.

The panelists also forecast the soft white winter wheat crop, produced largely in the Pacific Northwest, at 223,906,000 bus, down 1,353,000 bus, or 1%, from 225,259,000 bus in 2022.

The panel, led by Carl Schwinke, Siemer Milling Co., Teutopolis, Ill., comprised Jay McAllister, The Mennel Milling Co., Fostoria, Ohio; Andrew Rutter, Bartlett, a Savage Company, Kansas City; Mark Rossol, the Andersons Inc., Maumee, Ohio; and Patrick Deppa, a senior wheat merchant with Ardent Mills, Denver.