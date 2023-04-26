CUDAHY, WIS. — Angelic Bakehouse is adding Sprouted Whole Grain Everything Bread and Wraps to its no- and low-allergen baked foods line.

The products feature everything bagel seasoning adapted to be sesame free, nut free, dairy free, egg free and soy free. The seasoning contains poppy seeds, garlic, toasted onion and golden flax seeds.

In addition to being low-allergen, the bread and wraps are vegan, kosher and made using non-GMO ingredients. The Sprouted Whole Grain Everything Wraps contain 25 grams of whole grain per serving.

Angelic Bakehouse products may be purchased direct-to-consumer on the company website or at select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Markets, Hy-Vee, Sprouts Farmers Markets and others.