OAK BROOK, ILL. — Patrick O’Donnell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer at TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Mr. O’Donnell has been serving as interim CFO since June 30, 2022, when William J. Kelley stepped away from the role. In addition to interim CFO, Mr. O’Donnell has continued in his role as chief accounting officer.

Mr. O’Donnell has been with TreeHouse since 2017 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in senior finance and accounting, including assistant corporate controller, corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Prior to TreeHouse he was with PricewaterhouseCoopers for 14 years.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Marquette University.

“Pat has demonstrated strong leadership and made valuable contributions to the ongoing advancement of TreeHouse’s growth strategy during his time as interim CFO, and we are pleased to appoint him to the role in a permanent capacity,” said Steve Oakland, president and chief executive officer of TreeHouse Foods. “He is a results-driven leader who brings substantial finance and accounting expertise along with a deep understanding of our business and industry. As we progress forward as a higher-growth, higher-margin business focused on private label snacking and beverages, I am confident that Pat will continue to help us in achieving our operational, finance and value creation goals.”