IRVINE, CALIF. — Anderson Global Group has a received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration saying the agency has no questions about the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status of Anderson’s FiberSmart ingredient, which is resistant dextrin from tapioca.

FiberSmart may be used as a source of fiber in baked foods, non-alcoholic beverages, cereals, granola bars, condiments, dressings, confectionery items, dairy products, frozen desserts, gravies, sauces, meal replacements, pasta and grain products, prepared meals and soups, processed fruit, shelf-stable desserts, snacks, crackers, and nutrition bars.

The ingredient is available in two forms: a yellow syrup and a white powder. The powder is over 80% fiber on a dry basis, and the syrup is over 60% fiber. Resistant dextrin from tapioca is not digested by enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract and instead is fermented into short-chain fatty acids by the colonic microbes, according to Irvine-based Anderson Global Group.