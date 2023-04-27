MANNHEIM, GERMANY – A global survey of 10,000 consumers in 10 countries bodes well for Mannheim-based Beneo, which offers chicory root fiber inulin and oligofructose ingredients under the Orafti brand. FMCG Gurus, a market research company based in St. Albans, United Kingdom, commissioned the study.
Fifty-four percent of the participants said they were aware of prebiotics, and about 30% said they were aware that chicory root fiber and inulin are prebiotics. When asked why they purchased food and drinks containing prebiotics, 73% said digestive health and another 73% said general well-being. Three out of four respondents said the most important factors when choosing a food or drink containing prebiotics are product efficacy, health claims and science-based claims.