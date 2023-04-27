BERKELEY, CALIF. — Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) is partnering with The Kroger Co. to launch two bread products under the grocery retailer’s private label brand, Simple Truth. The Upcycled Multigrain Quinoa bread and Upcycled Seeded Multigrain bread both contain 10% of UP Inc.’s flagship grain powder ingredient, ReGrained SuperGrain+, which is made using grains left over from the brewing process.

The partnership’s timing celebrates Food Waste Prevention Week (April 10-16) and Stop Food Waste Day (April 26), according to UP, Inc. Both bread varieties are rolling out nationwide across 18 retail banners of Kroger as well as online for the suggested retail price of $5.99 per loaf.

“Upcycled ingredient innovation is one of the most actionable solutions for food brands to be more sustainable,” said Dan Kurzrock, founder and chief executive officer of UP, Inc. “We are thrilled to help catalyze Kroger’s efforts to bring their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment to life on store shelves. These breads win against category incumbents on flavor alone — giving consumers an accessible opportunity to make an impact with every purchase.”

According to the International Food Information Council, 52% of consumers today have an increased awareness about the environmental impact of their food choices and prefer products that support a sustainable food system. Data from Puratos’ “Taste Tomorrow” research platform indicates that one in three shoppers are specifically interested in buying bakery products made using upcycled ingredients.