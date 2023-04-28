ARLINGTON, VA. — The National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA), which represents companies operating more than 8,000 facilities handling grains and oilseeds throughout the United States, has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, a multisector initiative working to harness the collective action of the agricultural value chain to support resilient ecosystems and enhance farmer livelihoods.

Field to Market brings together grower organizations; agribusinesses; food, feed, beverage, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production. Members employ more than 5 million people and represent combined total revenues of more than $1.5 trillion.

“NGFA member companies are prioritizing sustainability and measurable environmental improvement in their long- and short-term goals, strategic plans, and business models,” said Mike Seyfert, president and chief executive officer of NGFA. “NGFA looks forward to engaging with stakeholders across the agricultural value chain in the Field to Market alliance and to finding opportunities to support the efficiency and productivity of sustainability programs as our member companies work to transform America’s harvest into food, fuel and fiber.”

NGFA’s Climate Change and Sustainability Task Force, formed in 2021 to develop policy recommendations and educational strategies around sustainability resources, endorsed NGFA’s membership in the Field to Market initiative. NGFA membership includes grain elevators; feed and feed ingredient manufacturers; biofuels companies; grain and oilseed processors and millers; exporters; livestock and poultry integrators; and associated firms that provide goods and services to the nation’s grain, feed and processing industry.

“We are very pleased to have NGFA become a member of Field to Market, joining an alliance with over 170 members across the value chain working together to sustainably and responsibly meet the growing demand of food, feed, fiber and fuel,” said Scott Herndon, president of Field to Market. “NGFA’s mission aligns closely with that of Field to Market and we look forward to the collaborations that will drive continuous improvement in the sustainability of commodity crop production.”